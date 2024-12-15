India and Moldova Strengthen Ties: Embassy Inauguration Marks New Chapter
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Moldova's Deputy PM Mihai Popsoi inaugurated the Moldovan Embassy in Delhi, underscoring strengthened bilateral ties. Jaishankar highlighted Moldova's support during 'Operation Ganga' and emphasized shared commitments on global issues. The event marks a significant milestone in India-Moldova diplomatic relations.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popsoi, officially inaugurated the Moldovan Embassy in Delhi on Sunday. The significant occasion was marked by Jaishankar's appreciation for Moldova's critical assistance during 'Operation Ganga,' which helped evacuate Indian students amidst the Ukraine crisis.
In his address, Minister Jaishankar described the embassy's opening as a pivotal moment in the bilateral relations between India and Moldova, reflecting India's growing global engagement. He pointed to the establishment of the embassy as a testament to the deepening ties and collaboration since diplomatic relations were initiated in 1992.
Jaishankar emphasized the cooperative efforts of India and Moldova on international platforms, such as tackling climate change and promoting sustainable development. He also acknowledged the comfortable and trusting relations between the nations, expressing India's gratitude for Moldova's past support during crises. The EAM highlighted the cultural bridge formed by about 2000 Indian students in Moldova, viewing them as symbols of partnership and shared global vision in fostering peace and cooperation.
