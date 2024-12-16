Sri Lankan President Commends India's Role in Economic Recovery

During a significant visit to India, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake lauded the Indian government's instrumental support amid Sri Lanka's dire economic crisis. In a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dissanayake acknowledged India's vital assistance in navigating the debt-restructuring process, underscoring India's pivotal role in Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Dissanayake addressed the joint statement, expressing appreciation for India's integral place in Sri Lanka's foreign policy. He noted India's unwavering commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's territorial integrity and sovereignty. In addition to addressing economic issues, the President called for an effective solution to the cross-border fishermen's disputes affecting both nations.

Highlighting the advancements in digitizing public services, Dissanayake expressed Sri Lanka's intention to follow India's successful example. He extended thanks to PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for their exceptional hospitality during the delegation's visit. Marking his first foreign trip as President of Sri Lanka, Dissanayake emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two neighbors. The joint statement followed bilateral discussions held at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)