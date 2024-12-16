Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Commends India's Role in Economic Recovery

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake praised India's support during the economic crisis, emphasizing cooperation in debt restructuring and digitalization. During his first state visit to India, Dissanayake called for solutions to the fishermen's issue and expressed gratitude for India's hospitality, highlighting further bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:24 IST
Sri Lankan President Commends India's Role in Economic Recovery
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant visit to India, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake lauded the Indian government's instrumental support amid Sri Lanka's dire economic crisis. In a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dissanayake acknowledged India's vital assistance in navigating the debt-restructuring process, underscoring India's pivotal role in Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Dissanayake addressed the joint statement, expressing appreciation for India's integral place in Sri Lanka's foreign policy. He noted India's unwavering commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's territorial integrity and sovereignty. In addition to addressing economic issues, the President called for an effective solution to the cross-border fishermen's disputes affecting both nations.

Highlighting the advancements in digitizing public services, Dissanayake expressed Sri Lanka's intention to follow India's successful example. He extended thanks to PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu for their exceptional hospitality during the delegation's visit. Marking his first foreign trip as President of Sri Lanka, Dissanayake emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two neighbors. The joint statement followed bilateral discussions held at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024