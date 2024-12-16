Left Menu

Assam's Chief Minister Visits Bhutan to Strengthen Ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his wife Riniki, has embarked on a three-day official visit to Bhutan. The visit includes key meetings with Bhutanese leaders and participation in National Day celebrations, aiming to bolster the historic relations between Assam and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:18 IST
Assam CM lands in Bhutan for three-day visit. (Photo/X@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his wife Riniki, arrived in Thimphu, Bhutan's capital, on Monday for a three-day official visit. Bhutan's Foreign Minister, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, warmly greeted the couple upon their arrival at the airport.

In a social media post, Sarma expressed gratitude to Dhungyel for the welcoming reception and highlighted his intent to strengthen ties between Bharat and Bhutan during the visit. This visit, organized at the invitation of Bhutan's Royal Government, is scheduled from December 16 to 19, according to a statement from Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Assam Chief Minister, accompanied by senior Assam officials, will have audiences with Bhutan's King and Queen, meet Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and participate in the National Day celebrations on December 17. This visit represents the first official trip to Bhutan by an Assam Chief Minister.

The longstanding friendship and neighborly relations between Bhutan and Assam are expected to be further reinforced, fostering closer connections between the Indian state and the Himalayan nation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

