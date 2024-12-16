India and Sri Lanka Collaborate on Future-Ready Energy and Digital Projects

India and Sri Lanka are advancing their cooperation in the energy sector, with discussions underway for a multi-product pipeline project in collaboration with the UAE. This initiative aims to deliver affordable and reliable energy from India to Sri Lanka, among other joint energy projects being considered by the two nations.

Following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a joint statement highlighted several key areas of cooperation. Notably, the two countries aim to accelerate the implementation of a solar power project in Sampur and enhance its capacity to meet Sri Lankan energy needs. The leaders emphasized the necessity of dependable and cost-effective energy resources to ensure energy security.

The dialogue also extends to exploring a high-capacity power grid interconnection between the countries, and joint development of offshore wind power in the Palk Straits, prioritizing environmental conservation. Furthermore, both leaders underscored ongoing projects like developing the Trincomalee Tank Farms into a regional energy hub and fast-tracking the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity project with Indian support.

India's expertise in the digital realm is poised to aid Sri Lanka in rolling out Digital Public Infrastructure. A Joint Working Group will explore the potential of implementing a digital infrastructure like DigiLocker in Sri Lanka, promoting digital financial transactions with UPI payments, and leveraging India's digital platforms to enhance service delivery in Sri Lanka.

The two nations also agree on collaboration prospects in education, technological innovation, start-ups, and agriculture. Both leaders expressed commitment to fostering exchanges between educational institutions, expanding start-up ecosystems, and supporting dairy sector development for nutritional security in Sri Lanka.

The visit by President Dissanayake, from December 15 to 17, marks his first foreign trip since assuming office in September, underscoring the significance of enhanced India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties.

