Skardu Protest Amplifies Calls for Freedom and Justice in PoGB

A large protest in Skardu's Yadgar area, organized by the Awami Action Committee, condemned recent arrests of political activists in Gilgit Baltistan. Demonstrators demanded the abolition of controversial laws, highlighting a growing climate of fear. The event follows similar protests advocating for political freedom and expression rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

A significant protest organized by the Awami Action Committee unfolded in Skardu's Yadgar area, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, to denounce recent arrests of political figures, including the prominent Muhammad Javed and activist Ali Taj.

According to Pamir Times reports, protesters expressed strong opposition against First Information Reports lodged against dissidents and their subsequent arrests, urging the abolition of the controversial Fourth Schedule and the Anti-Terrorism Act in the region.

Critics claim these legal measures suppress dissent and target individuals without legitimate criminal evidence. The atmosphere of fear and repression in PoGB fueled united voices across sectarian lines against the alleged injustice. The protest follows a similar event in Hunza demanding rights restoration and release of key leaders apprehended under contentious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

