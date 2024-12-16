Bangladesh and India Celebrate Victory Day with High-Level Military Meeting

A high-level courtesy meeting between senior officers of the Bangladesh and Indian armies took place at the Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post on Victory Day, Bangladesh. The meeting is part of a tradition of exchanges between the neighboring countries on nationally significant dates.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq, while the Indian team was headed by Major General Sumit Rana, according to a statement from Bangladesh's Inter-Services Public Relation Directorate. The gathering also included several other officers from both nations.

Victory Day marks the surrender of the Pakistani Army in 1971, aided by Indian forces who stood alongside Bangladesh's freedom fighters. These meetings serve as reminders of the historical camaraderie and sustained cooperative ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)