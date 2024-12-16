Left Menu

India and Sri Lanka Pledge Strengthened Ties for Indian Ocean Security

India and Sri Lanka have renewed their commitment to bolster bilateral relations, focusing on security in the Indian Ocean Region. President Dissanayake emphasized Sri Lanka's position against any use of its territory that threatens India's security. Both nations agreed to enhance maritime collaboration and counter shared security threats.

PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development, India and Sri Lanka reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties, focusing on ensuring a stable and secure Indian Ocean Region. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reassured India that Sri Lanka remains steadfast in its position against allowing its territory to be used in any manner that could compromise India's security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined President Dissanayake in expressing satisfaction over ongoing defense cooperation between the two nations. This includes training exchanges, ship visits, and maritime exercises aimed at bolstering defense capabilities. The leaders agreed on advancing maritime collaboration, while Sri Lanka acknowledged India's vital role in providing humanitarian assistance, particularly noting the provision of a Dornier Aircraft for maritime surveillance.

Both leaders took note of the security challenges posed by terrorism, narcotics trafficking, and money laundering, agreeing to intensify efforts in capacity building, intelligence sharing, and defense cooperation. The Minister of External Affairs highlighted plans for a robust framework agreement on defense collaboration. Furthermore, India's support for Sri Lanka's aspirations within international bodies such as BRICS and IORA was acknowledged, underscoring a new chapter in regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

