PTI's Unyielding Stance: Civil Disobedience Looms Amidst Stalled Talks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reaffirmed that the call for civil disobedience by party founder Imran Khan remains active. In remarks made outside Parliament House on Monday, Gohar Ali Khan emphasized unwavering support from PTI's parliamentary committee for any directive from former PM Imran Khan.

While Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed openness towards negotiations with PTI, he noted a lack of outreach from the party, suggesting a need for PTI to adopt a more conciliatory tone. Asif warned that without such measures, negotiations would lack seriousness.

Imran Khan's influence is central within PTI, with party members awaiting direct negotiations with the government. Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur clarified that he did not announce the civil disobedience—the call originated from Imran Khan, aligning with demands for a release of the party leader and mandate restoration.

Party leaders emphasize that any decisions regarding the movement rest solely with Khan. Meanwhile, Sunni Ittehad Council's Sahibzada Hamid Raza claimed that the new strategy for civil disobedience could surpass the effectiveness of the previous 2014 initiative.

Prospective negotiations are contingent on clear government authority, with that being a priority for PTI. Should their demands remain unmet, Khan has pledged to initiate a civil disobedience movement alongside a cut in remittances and a boycott, contingent upon unresolved grievances.

