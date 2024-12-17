Left Menu

PTI's Unyielding Stance: Civil Disobedience Looms Amidst Stalled Talks

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, under the leadership of Imran Khan, remains steadfast on its call for civil disobedience. Despite government suggestions for negotiation, PTI demands including an inquiry and release of prisoners, persist without much compromise, as tensions heighten over political legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:15 IST
PTI's Unyielding Stance: Civil Disobedience Looms Amidst Stalled Talks
PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (Image Credit: X/@BarristerGohar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reaffirmed that the call for civil disobedience by party founder Imran Khan remains active. In remarks made outside Parliament House on Monday, Gohar Ali Khan emphasized unwavering support from PTI's parliamentary committee for any directive from former PM Imran Khan.

While Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed openness towards negotiations with PTI, he noted a lack of outreach from the party, suggesting a need for PTI to adopt a more conciliatory tone. Asif warned that without such measures, negotiations would lack seriousness.

Imran Khan's influence is central within PTI, with party members awaiting direct negotiations with the government. Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur clarified that he did not announce the civil disobedience—the call originated from Imran Khan, aligning with demands for a release of the party leader and mandate restoration.

Party leaders emphasize that any decisions regarding the movement rest solely with Khan. Meanwhile, Sunni Ittehad Council's Sahibzada Hamid Raza claimed that the new strategy for civil disobedience could surpass the effectiveness of the previous 2014 initiative.

Prospective negotiations are contingent on clear government authority, with that being a priority for PTI. Should their demands remain unmet, Khan has pledged to initiate a civil disobedience movement alongside a cut in remittances and a boycott, contingent upon unresolved grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024