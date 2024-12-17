Left Menu

Sri Lanka Strengthens Global Ties Amidst Historic India Visit

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister emphasizes the country's strategic pursuit of comprehensive international relations with China, India, the US, and others. The Sri Lankan President's recent state visit to India underscores the historic and robust ties between the two nations, echoing a future-focused bilateral partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:02 IST
Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, asserted on Tuesday the government's ambition to cultivate solid relations with global powers such as China, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia. Addressing the India Foundation Program, Herath stated the crucial role international relationships play for the island nation.

Herath highlighted his upcoming diplomatic mission to China, marking it as a continued step in Sri Lanka's foreign policy strategy, centered on universal ties. He elucidated the deep historical connections with India—the introduction of Buddhism over 2,500 years ago heavily influenced Sri Lankan culture.

During Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India, a series of Memorandums of Understanding were signed, cementing a partnership aimed at a progressive future. This visit represents Dissanayake's inaugural foreign trip since his September office assumption, which implies a renewed vigor in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

