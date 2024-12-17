India-Russia Business Dialogue 2024: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships for Future Growth

Moscow hosted the XV India-Russia Business Dialogue, attracting over 700 business representatives aimed at boosting strategic partnerships between the two nations. Delegates discussed collaborative opportunities in various sectors, including trade and high-tech industries.

The forum's agenda emphasized increasing bilateral trade and enriching cultural exchanges, with TV BRICS as the official media partner. Key figures like Sergey Cheremin and Vinay Kumar addressed critical issues such as expanding trade relations and enhancing infrastructure.

Discussions highlighted India's robust GDP growth and successful joint projects, while Russia's economic developments included a notable rise in trade turnover. The introduction of electronic visas has significantly boosted tourism, further strengthening ties. The event concluded with productive B2B meetings, setting a strong precedent for future cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)