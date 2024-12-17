Left Menu

India-Russia Business Dialogue 2024: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships for Future Growth

The XV India-Russia Business Dialogue held in Moscow aimed to enhance bilateral trade, tech collaborations, and cultural exchanges. Over 700 business delegates discussed expanding ties, with high-tech industries and tourism as focal points. The event included thematic sessions on finance, healthcare, and innovation, concluding with B2B meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:23 IST
India-Russia Business Dialogue 2024: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships for Future Growth
The XV India-Russia Business Dialogue hosted over 700 business leaders to strengthen trade and tourism ties. (Photo: TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow hosted the XV India-Russia Business Dialogue, attracting over 700 business representatives aimed at boosting strategic partnerships between the two nations. Delegates discussed collaborative opportunities in various sectors, including trade and high-tech industries.

The forum's agenda emphasized increasing bilateral trade and enriching cultural exchanges, with TV BRICS as the official media partner. Key figures like Sergey Cheremin and Vinay Kumar addressed critical issues such as expanding trade relations and enhancing infrastructure.

Discussions highlighted India's robust GDP growth and successful joint projects, while Russia's economic developments included a notable rise in trade turnover. The introduction of electronic visas has significantly boosted tourism, further strengthening ties. The event concluded with productive B2B meetings, setting a strong precedent for future cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

