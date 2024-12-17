Tragic Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Lives of 11 Indians in Georgia

Eleven Indian nationals, mainly from Punjab, have tragically died from carbon monoxide poisoning at an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia. According to an embassy source, efforts are being made to expedite the repatriation of the victims' bodies to India.

The Indian embassy in Georgia expressed profound sympathies, describing the incident as deeply unfortunate. In an official statement posted on social media, the embassy assured continuous assistance to the bereaved families, while working closely with Georgian authorities for the swift return of the mortal remains to India.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation under Article 116 of the nation's Criminal Code, which pertains to negligent manslaughter. Preliminary findings suggest the presence of a power generator in an enclosed space near sleeping areas, potentially causing the lethal carbon monoxide buildup. Testing and interviews are ongoing to determine the precise cause of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)