Left Menu

Tragic Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Lives of 11 Indians in Georgia

Eleven Indian nationals, primarily from Punjab, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Gudauri, Georgia. The Indian embassy is coordinating with local authorities to repatriate the bodies. Georgia's Internal Affairs Ministry has initiated an investigation under negligent manslaughter charges as initial checks revealed no signs of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:48 IST
Tragic Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Lives of 11 Indians in Georgia
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Eleven Indian nationals, mainly from Punjab, have tragically died from carbon monoxide poisoning at an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia. According to an embassy source, efforts are being made to expedite the repatriation of the victims' bodies to India.

The Indian embassy in Georgia expressed profound sympathies, describing the incident as deeply unfortunate. In an official statement posted on social media, the embassy assured continuous assistance to the bereaved families, while working closely with Georgian authorities for the swift return of the mortal remains to India.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation under Article 116 of the nation's Criminal Code, which pertains to negligent manslaughter. Preliminary findings suggest the presence of a power generator in an enclosed space near sleeping areas, potentially causing the lethal carbon monoxide buildup. Testing and interviews are ongoing to determine the precise cause of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024