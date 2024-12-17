Pioneering Safety Strategy Launched for Abu Dhabi's Air Navigation Services

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of Abu Dhabi has embarked on a landmark initiative, launching its inaugural Air Navigation Services Safety Strategy for the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre (SZC), aimed at setting new safety management standards for 2024-2026.

This strategic move, which closely aligns with both the Global Aviation Safety Plan and the National Aviation Safety Plan, establishes a comprehensive framework for the implementation of the Safety Management System (SMS) tailored specifically to the SZC's requirements. By integrating international and national safety benchmarks, the strategy enhances SZC's capacity to identify and address safety gaps effectively.

Director General of the GCAA, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, highlighted the UAE's commitment to upholding top-tier safety standards, emphasizing the country's ambition to lead regionally in this field. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Assistant Director-General of the Air Navigation Services Sector, underscored the strategy's focus on improving operational efficiency and delivering value to airlines and passengers through continuous safety performance improvements and advanced training for SZC personnel. This comes as the UAE faces a 10.3% surge in air traffic, necessitating fortified safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)