Wave of Enforced Disappearances: Human Rights Crisis Deepens in Balochistan

The Baloch National Movement's report highlights severe human rights abuses by Pakistan's security forces. With 98 enforced disappearances and 12 extrajudicial killings in November 2024, the systematic targeting of Baloch youth is evident. The report calls for international intervention to address these ongoing violations across Balochistan and Karachi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:34 IST
Logo of Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department (Photo/ X@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A recent report by Paank, the human rights arm of the Baloch National Movement, has brought to light alarming statistics on human rights abuses in Pakistan. The report documents 98 enforced disappearances and 12 extrajudicial killings in November, allegedly perpetrated by the Pakistan Army and security agencies against Baloch citizens.

During November 2024, these incidents were reported in 15 districts, covering both Balochistan and Karachi. Kech district emerged as the most affected, with 31 cases, while Gwadar recorded 11. Other areas like Dera Bugti, Lasbela, and Awaran experienced multiple incidents of abductions, and Karachi registered 5 cases. The prevalence of these abuses indicates a systematic campaign against Baloch communities, spreading fear and distress among residents.

The report also names individuals targeted, including Muhammad Nawaz, Ghulam Buzdar, and Jafar Marri, raising serious concerns about the focus on Baloch youth. This pattern suggests state-sanctioned efforts to silence dissent, with little accountability. Despite global condemnation, Pakistani authorities face minimal repercussions, and local courts remain ineffective in halting such violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

