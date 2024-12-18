Urgent Call for Fire Safety Reforms in Karachi's Building Sector

During the Second National Fire Safety Conference and Risk-Based Award Ceremony held in Karachi, city planners, engineers, and architects voiced serious concerns about the Sindh Building Control Authority's (SBCA) approach to approving multi-storey constructions lacking fire safety plans. The conference spotlighted the alarming statistic that 70% of the city's buildings are without adequate fire protection.

As reported by Dawn, experts at the event, organized by the Fire Protection Association (FPA), underscored the severity of the fire safety crisis, with Karachi witnessing over 3,000 fire incidents this year alone. The lack of adherence to building codes is increasingly linked to deadly and costly fires, prompting urgent calls for intervention from both government and industry stakeholders.

FPA President Kunwar Waseem revealed a staggering figure of nearly 5,000 fires over two years in Karachi, urging swift action. "We must address this issue before it turns catastrophic," he declared, emphasizing the necessity for revived safety training in schools and enhanced building regulations to safeguard lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)