Baloch National Movement Rallies in Netherlands for Human Rights

In a strong push for global attention, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) raised the alarm on Balochistan's human rights issues during events in the Netherlands, aligning with International Human Rights Day. Activists held demonstrations and distributed pamphlets in Hague, targeting venues such as the Dutch Parliament.

The BNM called on the Dutch government to adopt a firm stance against Pakistan by highlighting the abuses occurring in Balochistan. They presented a petition to the Dutch Parliament and appealed directly to Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans to condemn Pakistan's actions against the Baloch people.

URGENT: The BNM demands the European Union reconsider Pakistan's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade status unless human rights situations improve significantly. The group's leader in the Netherlands, Muheem Abdul Rahim, emphasized the devastating impact of Pakistan's 'kill and dump' policy on Baloch society, amidst widespread poverty and enforced disappearances. Vice President Waheed Baloch and other BNM members rallied support, underscoring International Human Rights Day's significance in advocating for justice and freedom for Balochistan.

