Demand for Justice Echoes in Turbat: Rally Against Enforced Disappearances
A significant protest in Turbat, Balochistan, led by local activists and families demanded the return of abducted individuals, including Wahid Kambar Baloch. They blamed Pakistani secret agents for the abductions, urging international intervention to address enforced disappearances and ensure human rights in the region.
In Turbat, Balochistan, a widespread protest unfolded as locals and political activists demanded the return of missing individuals, such as pro-independence veteran Wahid Kambar Baloch. Organizers, supported by Baloch nationalist groups, allege Pakistani secret agents executed the abductions.
Wahid Kambar, reportedly seized on July 19 in Iran, is said to be held by Pakistani forces. Protestors carried images of Kambar and others, denouncing the state's alleged role in enforced disappearances. This rally, which included numerous families, was organized by Kambar's relatives.
Leading the march, Kambar's daughter, Mahleb Kambar Baloch, implored for international human rights intervention and her father's freedom. Protestors criticized state policies, citing rampant violence and intimidation that destabilizes the region, urging an end to the repression of Baloch activists and assurances for justice.
