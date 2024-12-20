PM Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit: Strengthening Ties After 43 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Kuwait on December 21-22 underscores a historic moment for bilateral relations, as affirmed by India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika. This visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, a noteworthy fact given it's the sole Gulf nation Modi has not yet visited.

Invited by the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, PM Modi is expected to meet with Kuwaiti leadership and engage with the Indian community there. Ambassador Swaika highlighted that, while the visit carries considerable symbolic weight, it is projected to produce tangible benefits for the two nations, strengthening existing bonds.

The Indian expatriate community, the largest in Kuwait, is a significant factor in this relationship, sending home $6.3 billion in remittances last year. India ranks as a crucial trading partner, both as a major source of crude oil imports for India and a key supplier of food products for Kuwait. The relationship is further enriched by shared visions for future development, including alignment with Kuwait's Vision 2035 and mutual investment interests.

