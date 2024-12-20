Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit: Strengthening Ties After 43 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait is historic, marking the first high-level exchange in a decade. The visit aims to boost India-Kuwait relations, focusing on economic partnerships and interactions with the Indian diaspora. It symbolizes renewed engagement amidst shared aspirations and strategic economic goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:26 IST
PM Modi's Historic Kuwait Visit: Strengthening Ties After 43 Years
India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Kuwait on December 21-22 underscores a historic moment for bilateral relations, as affirmed by India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika. This visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, a noteworthy fact given it's the sole Gulf nation Modi has not yet visited.

Invited by the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, PM Modi is expected to meet with Kuwaiti leadership and engage with the Indian community there. Ambassador Swaika highlighted that, while the visit carries considerable symbolic weight, it is projected to produce tangible benefits for the two nations, strengthening existing bonds.

The Indian expatriate community, the largest in Kuwait, is a significant factor in this relationship, sending home $6.3 billion in remittances last year. India ranks as a crucial trading partner, both as a major source of crude oil imports for India and a key supplier of food products for Kuwait. The relationship is further enriched by shared visions for future development, including alignment with Kuwait's Vision 2035 and mutual investment interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024