Trudeau Faces Calls to Resign Amid Cabinet Reshuffle

Amid mounting pressure for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, a significant cabinet reshuffle is expected, involving at least 10 members. This follows Chrystia Freeland’s resignation, intensifying political tensions. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh demands Trudeau's resignation, citing government neglect of pressing economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:01 IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to unveil a substantial cabinet reshuffle, as per CBC News reports, against the backdrop of increasing demands for his resignation. Sources indicate that Ottawa MP David McGuinty and Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith may join the cabinet in a shake-up affecting at least 10 ministers.

A senior government source told CBC News that the timing and magnitude of this reshuffle should not be misinterpreted as Trudeau's decision on his tenure, emphasizing he's still assessing his position. The primary intent, the source claimed, is to ensure a fully operational cabinet following Chrystia Freeland's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

Freeland cited in her resignation letter a fundamental discord with Trudeau over the direction for Canada, claiming a loss of his confidence, which prompted her exit. Her departure triggered NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to reiterate calls for Trudeau's resignation, pressing the prime minister on neglecting critical national economic issues.

Singh condemned the Liberal Party, stating they are engrossed in internal conflicts rather than addressing Canadians' needs. He demanded Trudeau resign, emphasizing urgent attention to problems like inflation and tariff threats with the approaching tenure of US President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

