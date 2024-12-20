Tensions Rise as Former Chinese Navy Officer Seeks Asylum in Taiwan

A former Chinese navy officer, Ruan, aged 60, has been sentenced by the Taiwan High Court to eight months in prison after arriving at the Tamsui River's mouth in a motorboat last June, as reported by Taiwan News. Ruan navigated a speedboat from Fujian, China, reaching a ferry pier in Tamsui, New Taipei, twelve hours later on June 9.

Ruan told local authorities he intended to seek political asylum in Taiwan but was arrested on charges of illegal immigration. In September, the Shilin District Court found him guilty, adjudging an eight-month prison term, according to Taiwan News. Though Ruan jeopardized national security, the court noted his voluntary surrender to the police. The decision on his possible deportation post-incarceration rests with the National Immigration Agency.

On Friday, the High Court upheld the lower court's sentence, denying Ruan's appeal, as hostilities between China and Taiwan continue to simmer. China, steadfast in its claim over Taiwan, regularly dispatches aircraft and navy vessels to the island's environs.

China announced plans to launch a rocket carrying a satellite over Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Thursday. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence regularly updates such activities to inform the public about military developments in the Taiwan Strait.

The Ministry reported observing 12 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels near Taiwan between Thursday and Friday, with five aircraft breaching the Taiwan Strait's median line into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. The Ministry promptly conducted surveillance and took necessary responses to the incursions, marking another chapter in the ongoing regional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)