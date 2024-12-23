India Calls for Immediate Action Amid Crisis in Bangladesh

An alarming new development has surfaced as a group of retired judges, bureaucrats, army officials, and other civil society members from India have collectively voiced their concerns about the escalating troubles in Bangladesh. In an open letter addressed to the people of Bangladesh, they express their 'increasing alarm' over the current dire circumstances, urging immediate attention to the issues at hand.

The letter demands an 'immediate end' to the attacks on Bangladesh's minority communities, stating that the ongoing violence is 'intolerable and unacceptable' to the citizens of India. The letter was delivered to the Bangladesh High Commission, backed by 685 prominent signatories, including 19 retired judges, 139 former bureaucrats, 300 vice chancellors, and 192 retired armed forces officers.

Prominent figures such as Lt Gen- VK Chaturvedi and Former Justice RS Rathore have endorsed the letter, underscoring a commitment to peace and friendship. Key issues highlighted include the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and growing threats to the religious minority populations. Recurring attacks that echo historical tensions evoke fears of regional instability, emphasized by the open letter's call for free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh.

The signatories emphasize that cultural and historical affiliations between Bangladesh and India date back to the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, a war significantly supported by India. They assert that the current crisis can only be resolved through democratic means, appealing for peace and reconciliation to avert further violence.

