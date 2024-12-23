Left Menu

Growing International Concern over Bangladesh's Minority Attacks

Veena Sikri, ex-Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, warns of rising international worry over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. She highlights global demonstrations and political figures like Donald Trump and the British Parliament, considering it an 'ethnic cleansing' and urging Bangladesh to ensure fairness and justice.

Updated: 23-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:59 IST
Growing International Concern over Bangladesh's Minority Attacks
Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Veena Sikri, a former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has voiced her alarm over the escalating attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, attracting increasing international attention. Sikri cited comments from global entities, including President-elect Donald Trump and deliberations in the British Parliament, which have underscored the issue, terming it 'ethnic cleansing' and labeling the situation as 'dangerous.'

In a conversation with ANI, Sikri explained her intent behind writing a letter to draw further international attention to the plight of minorities in Bangladesh. She pointed to worldwide protests by the Indian and Bangladeshi diaspora as evidence of mounting global concern. Sikri emphasized the urgency for the international community to act, stressing that the status quo cannot continue unchallenged.

Sikri also underscored the need for democratic elections in Bangladesh to foster improved diplomatic relations with India. She urged the interim government to organize prompt and fair elections, highlighting dissatisfaction with the current administration among Bangladesh's citizens. Sikri warned of economic turmoil and a growing existential crisis if the country fails to achieve political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

