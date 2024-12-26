Left Menu

Japan and China Discuss Strategic Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in discussions focusing on economic, security, and regional issues. Emphasizing cooperation amid tensions in the East and South China Seas, Taiwan, and North Korea, both pledged to enhance communication and address mutual concerns for stability and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:33 IST
Japan and China Discuss Strategic Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions
Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo/Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday. The agenda for their discussions spanned a wide spectrum of issues, prominently featuring economic collaboration, security matters concerning the East and South China Seas, and global challenges such as the situations in Taiwan, Ukraine, and North Korea.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting underscored a commitment to fostering a "Mutually Beneficial Relationship Based on Common Strategic Interests." Both ministers agreed to concerted efforts aimed at reducing bilateral tensions, enhancing cooperation, and accelerating essential consultations. They resolved to secure tangible outcomes through high-level communications and interactions.

Expressing Japan's acute concerns, Minister Iwaya highlighted the escalated military activities surrounding the East China Sea's Senkaku Islands, and urged China to address Japan's apprehensions over the South China Sea and recent developments in Taiwan. The Japanese Foreign Ministry reported that discussions also touched on pressing regional issues, such as North Korea's nuclear pursuits and the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024