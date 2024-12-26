Japan and China Discuss Strategic Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday. The agenda for their discussions spanned a wide spectrum of issues, prominently featuring economic collaboration, security matters concerning the East and South China Seas, and global challenges such as the situations in Taiwan, Ukraine, and North Korea.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting underscored a commitment to fostering a "Mutually Beneficial Relationship Based on Common Strategic Interests." Both ministers agreed to concerted efforts aimed at reducing bilateral tensions, enhancing cooperation, and accelerating essential consultations. They resolved to secure tangible outcomes through high-level communications and interactions.

Expressing Japan's acute concerns, Minister Iwaya highlighted the escalated military activities surrounding the East China Sea's Senkaku Islands, and urged China to address Japan's apprehensions over the South China Sea and recent developments in Taiwan. The Japanese Foreign Ministry reported that discussions also touched on pressing regional issues, such as North Korea's nuclear pursuits and the conflict in Ukraine.

