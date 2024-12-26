MARSDNA: Transforming Maritime Sustainability in Abu Dhabi

The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, has unveiled MARSDNA, a cutting-edge digital tool designed to bolster maritime stakeholders' ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) efforts.

Developed by Maqta Technologies Group, MARSDNA provides a free, intuitive online questionnaire to help maritime organizations assess their ESG metrics. Results generate detailed reports offering customized recommendations for success, aligning with both national and international ESG standards.

In its initial phase, MARSDNA targets key segments of the maritime sector, including shipping companies and port operators, with plans to expand its reach. The launch exemplifies Abu Dhabi's commitment to driving sustainable practices and fortifies its position as a global leader in maritime sustainability.

