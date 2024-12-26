Left Menu

MARSDNA: Transforming Maritime Sustainability in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Maritime have launched MARSDNA, a digital tool to support maritime stakeholders in achieving ESG goals. The platform provides bespoke recommendations by analyzing ESG metrics. It's aimed at making sustainability efforts accessible for all maritime organizations, from small businesses to large enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, has unveiled MARSDNA, a cutting-edge digital tool designed to bolster maritime stakeholders' ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) efforts.

Developed by Maqta Technologies Group, MARSDNA provides a free, intuitive online questionnaire to help maritime organizations assess their ESG metrics. Results generate detailed reports offering customized recommendations for success, aligning with both national and international ESG standards.

In its initial phase, MARSDNA targets key segments of the maritime sector, including shipping companies and port operators, with plans to expand its reach. The launch exemplifies Abu Dhabi's commitment to driving sustainable practices and fortifies its position as a global leader in maritime sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

