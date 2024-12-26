Indian Army Expands Global Reach with UN Missions and Enhanced Defence Cooperation

The Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday a notable expansion of the Indian Army's global presence, with 5,200 soldiers actively serving in 10 United Nations missions worldwide. This marks a pronounced increase in India's diplomatic and military footprint, as detailed in the Ministry's 2024 Year Ender Review.

These deployments comprise five infantry battalions and 11 assembled units stationed in strategic regions, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, and others. Reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance through 'Aatmanirbharta' and 'Make in India,' the army has introduced advanced indigenous equipment and vehicles to these missions.

The Indian Army's humanitarian focus includes deploying female engagement teams, women psychological counsellors, Military Nursing Service officers, and trained yoga instructors, providing comprehensive support in conflict zones. Amidst growing defence cooperation involving 118 countries, new Defence Wings have been established, with further expansions underway as part of a strategic reorganisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)