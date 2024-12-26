Left Menu

Indian Army Expands Global Reach with UN Missions and Enhanced Defence Cooperation

The Indian Army has significantly increased its global engagement by deploying 5200 military personnel across 10 UN missions and establishing defence cooperation with 118 countries. The Ministry of Defence highlights efforts to introduce Made-in-India equipment, focus on humanitarian aid, and expand military diplomacy with new Defence Wings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:07 IST
Indian Army Expands Global Reach with UN Missions and Enhanced Defence Cooperation
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday a notable expansion of the Indian Army's global presence, with 5,200 soldiers actively serving in 10 United Nations missions worldwide. This marks a pronounced increase in India's diplomatic and military footprint, as detailed in the Ministry's 2024 Year Ender Review.

These deployments comprise five infantry battalions and 11 assembled units stationed in strategic regions, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, and others. Reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance through 'Aatmanirbharta' and 'Make in India,' the army has introduced advanced indigenous equipment and vehicles to these missions.

The Indian Army's humanitarian focus includes deploying female engagement teams, women psychological counsellors, Military Nursing Service officers, and trained yoga instructors, providing comprehensive support in conflict zones. Amidst growing defence cooperation involving 118 countries, new Defence Wings have been established, with further expansions underway as part of a strategic reorganisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024