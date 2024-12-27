Abu Dhabi Awards AED 19 Million in Grants to Revolutionize Healthcare

In a significant move, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has teamed up with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an to award more than AED 19 million in grants aimed at transforming the healthcare landscape. The funding is intended to promote pioneering research in areas such as cell and gene therapies, precision medicine, and advanced cancer treatments.

Announced during the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024, the initiative underscores a collaborative effort to bolster community well-being and safety. Grants were distributed to 11 deserving recipients, including academics and healthcare professionals, to drive innovations tackling critical healthcare challenges and improving patient care.

The recipients are set to push boundaries in cancer research, utilize technology for disease management, and offer novel solutions like virtual reality therapies for breast cancer survivors. These initiatives highlight the transformative power of medical research in addressing urgent healthcare issues. Asma Al Mannaei of DoH emphasized the crucial role of research funding in turning groundbreaking ideas into actionable solutions.

The inaugural DoH Research and Innovation Summit, which saw 200 stakeholders, facilitated key discussions and partnerships aimed at creating a thriving innovation ecosystem. Notable figures like Waseem Qasim from University College London contributed insights into cutting-edge fields like gene therapy.

Panel sessions delved into the UAE's research landscape, tackling the intricacies of conducting regional clinical trials. Faisal Alhmoudi of Ma'an stressed the strategic importance of these grants in fulfilling social priorities and advancing the healthcare sector for the community's benefit.

Through these collective efforts, Abu Dhabi is poised to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation, with sustainable initiatives enhancing quality of life both locally and internationally.

