Global Leaders Mourn the Loss of India's Visionary PM Manmohan Singh
Global leaders, including Portugal's PM Luis Montenegro and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, expressed deep condolences following the passing of former Indian PM Manmohan Singh. Lauded for his contributions to India's economic growth and diplomacy, Singh's death marks the end of an era in international relations.
- Country:
- Portugal
In a heartfelt tribute, Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro expressed profound sorrow over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Using the social media platform X, Montenegro praised Singh's unwavering commitment to India and his significant presence in international affairs.
Montenegro extended condolences from the Portuguese government to Singh's family and the people of India, calling him a 'reference in the international concert of nations.' His remarks underscored the late leader's lasting impact on India's global standing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed similar sentiments, addressing condolences to India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin hailed Singh as an extraordinary statesman whose efforts were pivotal in advancing India's economy and enhancing India-Russia ties to a 'special privileged strategic partnership.'
Remembering Singh's contributions, President Putin noted his personal interactions with the former leader, emphasizing the high regard in which he holds Singh's legacy. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at 92, is commemorated worldwide for his role as India's 13th PM from 2004-2014 and as an economist who steered India through crucial economic reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi's Symbolic Gesture in Parliament and Global Condolences for Zakir Hussain
Tragic Bus Accident in Bathinda Claims Eight Lives, Sparks Nationwide Condolences
Putin expresses condolences to Azerbaijan's president over loss of life in plane crash, Kremlin says
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims