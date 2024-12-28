Left Menu

Karachi's Traffic Chaos: MWM's Ongoing Protests Spark Citywide Disruptions

Protests led by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen over Parachinar killings have entered their fourth day, causing heavy traffic disruptions in Karachi. Multiple key roads remain blocked, leaving significant inconvenience for commuters. Meanwhile, MWM leaders defend the protests as peaceful, while urging governmental accountability for the unresolved Parachinar crisis.

Updated: 28-12-2024 16:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi, citywide protests organized by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) have resulted in severe traffic disruptions. The demonstrations, lasting four days, are raising awareness about killings in Parachinar. Key roads across seven city districts remain blocked, causing notable inconvenience for the public.

Despite traffic police efforts to create alternative routes, congestion persists. Vehicles are redirected, yet long lines still form, affecting international transit out of Karachi Airport. According to DIG-Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, officers are deployed for round-the-clock shifts to ease the flow of vehicles.

While MWM maintains the protests are peaceful, they continue asserting government responsibility for any public disruption. The protests, they claim, aim to support Parachinar residents, who face a blocked road situation for over 90 days. Meanwhile, MWM warns against misrepresenting the crisis as sectarian, highlighting underlying governmental and administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

