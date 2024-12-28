Karachi's Traffic Chaos: MWM's Ongoing Protests Spark Citywide Disruptions

In Karachi, citywide protests organized by the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) have resulted in severe traffic disruptions. The demonstrations, lasting four days, are raising awareness about killings in Parachinar. Key roads across seven city districts remain blocked, causing notable inconvenience for the public.

Despite traffic police efforts to create alternative routes, congestion persists. Vehicles are redirected, yet long lines still form, affecting international transit out of Karachi Airport. According to DIG-Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, officers are deployed for round-the-clock shifts to ease the flow of vehicles.

While MWM maintains the protests are peaceful, they continue asserting government responsibility for any public disruption. The protests, they claim, aim to support Parachinar residents, who face a blocked road situation for over 90 days. Meanwhile, MWM warns against misrepresenting the crisis as sectarian, highlighting underlying governmental and administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)