Air Arabia Launches Landmark Direct Flight from Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow

Air Arabia has inaugurated a new chapter in its expansion efforts by launching the first direct flight service linking Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport. The inaugural flight marks a significant development in the airline's network, now connecting three times weekly.

The milestone was celebrated with a special ceremony held at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, attended by representatives from Air Arabia and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Authority. Adel Al Ali, the Group CEO of Air Arabia, underscored the airline's dedication to providing affordable, convenient travel while enhancing bilateral tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia.

This new Moscow route joins Air Arabia's existing connections from Ras Al Khaimah to major cities like Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, further boosting international connectivity for its passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)