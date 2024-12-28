Minor Tremor Recorded in Falaj Al Mualla: No Noticeable Impact
A light earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Falaj Al Mualla by the National Seismic Network of the UAE. Occurring at 17:51 local time, the tremor caused no noticeable effects and was detected solely by monitoring equipment.
A minor seismic event was recorded in Falaj Al Mualla, UAE, registering 2.2 on the Richter scale according to the National Centre of Meteorology's Seismic Network.
The tremor occurred at 17:51 UAE local time and was classified as being light, with no tangible effects on the surrounding area.
Officials stated that the earthquake went unnoticed by residents and was identified solely through sophisticated monitoring equipment.
