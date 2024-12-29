US Faces Record High Homelessness Amid Housing Crisis

The United States is grappling with a daunting 18% surge in homelessness, reaching a historic high last year, according to a recent report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as reported by Al Jazeera. The annual survey conducted in January 2024, revealed that more than 771,000 people are experiencing homelessness, the largest number ever recorded in the nation, including those in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and living unsheltered.

Importantly, the report does not capture individuals in precarious housing situations, such as staying with relatives or friends temporarily. The HUD report identifies several factors behind this increase, citing the affordable housing crisis, rising inflation, stagnant wages for middle- and lower-income groups, and systemic racism as primary drivers, significantly straining the country's homelessness services.

A troubling finding from the report is the sharp rise in child homelessness, with nearly 150,000 children without homes, a 33% jump from the previous year. Various cities across the US have responded differently, with some expanding shelter and housing services, while others impose measures that critics argue criminalize homelessness. Additional contributors to this crisis include natural disasters displacing families, increased migrant shelter-seeking in urban centers, and the expiration of pandemic-era protections.

