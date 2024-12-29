UAE's 2024 Infrastructure Leap: Transformational Projects Unveiled

The UAE marked a momentous advance in 2024, embarking on a series of strategic infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering national economic growth and development across several industries. A key milestone was achieved with the commencement of commercial operations at Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, now fully operational and generating 40TWh annually. This positions the plant to supply up to 25% of the UAE's clean, carbon-free electricity.

The UAE's Executive Committee on Presidential Initiatives greenlit an expansive infrastructure package that includes the construction of nine new dams and the expansion of existing ones. These enhancements aim to bolster climate resilience and water reserves, with a collective storage capacity of 8 million cubic metres. Completion is anticipated within 19 months, incorporating nine water canals spanning 9 kilometres.

In Abu Dhabi, local authorities approved 144 projects with a budget nearing AED66 billion, covering diverse sectors such as housing, education, tourism, and natural resources. Significant projects include the 25-km median islands initiative by the Integrated Transport Centre, designed to accommodate high traffic volume. In Dubai, the development of Al Maktoum International Airport is set to establish a global passenger terminal powerhouse, with a reported cost of AED128 billion, capable of handling 260 million passengers and vast cargo loads per year.

Dubai's ambitious 'Tasreef' project aims to revolutionize the rainwater drainage network, while the Dubai Exhibition Centre will be expanded to host a higher number of significant events. Key transportation improvements, including new road and bridge connections, are also underway. Sharjah's focus on green projects and Ajman's energy distribution stations are part of broader sustainability efforts across the Emirates.

Furthermore, major logistical and transportation initiatives in Umm Al Qaiwain and Ras Al Khaimah, alongside technological upgrades in Fujairah, signal a concerted move towards advancing the UAE's infrastructure sector in alignment with its economic ambitions.

