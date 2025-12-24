Rajasthan Governor Calls for Research and Green Initiatives in Universities

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde called upon students to engage in research that benefits society and nurtures intellectual growth. Speaking at Maharaja Ganga Singh University's 10th convocation, he underscored the necessity for broad-scope studies with long-term impacts.

The governor urged universities to create conducive learning environments, promoting clean and green campuses. He emphasized the importance of a disciplined lifestyle, advocating yoga and pranayama. Bagde acknowledged Indian youth's talents and global recognition of the country's intellectual capabilities, linking it to India's economic rise under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Students were encouraged to plant trees for environmental conservation. Degrees and medals were distributed among students, with Lavanya Sharma and Tannu receiving top honors. The university's new e-filing system and academic calendar were also unveiled.