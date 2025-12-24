Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Calls for Research and Green Initiatives in Universities

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, at the 10th convocation of Maharaja Ganga Singh University, advocated for research benefiting society and environmental initiatives. He emphasized a disciplined lifestyle, noting India's economic growth and calling for clean, green campuses. Degrees and medals were awarded, and a new e-filing system was launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:04 IST
Rajasthan Governor Calls for Research and Green Initiatives in Universities
Rajasthan Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde called upon students to engage in research that benefits society and nurtures intellectual growth. Speaking at Maharaja Ganga Singh University's 10th convocation, he underscored the necessity for broad-scope studies with long-term impacts.

The governor urged universities to create conducive learning environments, promoting clean and green campuses. He emphasized the importance of a disciplined lifestyle, advocating yoga and pranayama. Bagde acknowledged Indian youth's talents and global recognition of the country's intellectual capabilities, linking it to India's economic rise under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Students were encouraged to plant trees for environmental conservation. Degrees and medals were distributed among students, with Lavanya Sharma and Tannu receiving top honors. The university's new e-filing system and academic calendar were also unveiled.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025