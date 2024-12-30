Escalating Tensions: Deadly Border Clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan

At least eight people have been killed and 13 injured, including civilians, amid ongoing clashes on the Afghan side of the border. The conflict, which extended into Saturday night, follows a series of escalations after Pakistani fighter jets allegedly targeted camps of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province earlier this week, according to security officials cited by Dawn.

The clashes were reportedly triggered by a failed infiltration attempt by militants from Afghanistan into Pakistan on Saturday. In response, one Frontier Corps soldier was martyred, and 11 others were injured as fresh fighting erupted. Security sources have confirmed that an attempted border breach by militants on Friday night was thwarted by Pakistani forces. Following this, militants are believed to have partnered with Afghan forces to launch an attack on Pakistani posts using both light and heavy weaponry on Saturday morning.

Aimed assaults by Afghan forces, in conjunction with militants, targeted Pakistani posts in regions such as Ghozgarhi, Matha Sangar, Kot Ragha, and Tari Mengal. These clashes persisted throughout the day, prompting retaliatory fire from Pakistani forces, which reportedly caused significant losses on the Afghan side, compelling the attackers to retreat from their positions. Pakistan has voiced ongoing concerns regarding the use of Afghan territory for cross-border attacks, especially in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently addressed these tensions, declaring that attacks from Afghan soil represent a 'red line' for Pakistan, while affirming an openness to dialogue with Kabul, contingent upon the cessation of such attacks.

On the day of the airstrikes, a Pakistani delegation led by Special Representative Muhammad Sadiq engaged with Afghan leaders in Kabul to rekindle diplomatic discussions after a year's standstill, Dawn noted. The Afghan government has protested the airstrikes, alleging the death of at least 46 civilians, predominantly women and children. These strikes were in response to a preceding attack in South Waziristan last week that led to the martyrdom of 16 Pakistani soldiers.

