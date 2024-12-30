Taiwanese Identity Dominates: Latest Survey Shows Strong National Sentiment

A recent survey conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation indicates that a significant majority of adults in Taiwan, 76.1%, identify as Taiwanese. Meanwhile, only 10.1% consider themselves Chinese, with the rest either identifying as both or holding no clear opinion. This pattern of national identity has remained stable over several months, reported Taiwan News.

The survey, which included 1,083 adults and was executed using a combination of landline and mobile phone interviews, reveals a minimal decrease of 0.7% in those considering themselves exclusively Taiwanese and a slight increase of 3.5% in those identifying as Chinese compared to a previous poll conducted in June. However, Taiwanese identity continues to overwhelmingly prevail.

The survey further highlights that factors like ethnic background, with 81.8% of the Hoklo group identifying as Taiwanese, and political affiliations play pivotal roles in shaping national identity. Support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party sees a high 96.8% identifying as Taiwanese. The data was meticulously weighted to ensure representative demographics, drawing from Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior statistics, according to TPOF pollster Yinglong You.

