UAE Launches First Digital Platform for Aviation Carbon Offset Scheme

Dubai, UAE – The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has unveiled the region's inaugural digital platform to facilitate the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). The scheme, established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in 2016, aims to reduce aviation emissions.

The platform is crucial for executing CORSIA by simplifying the calculation of carbon offset and reduction values. It enables national carriers to manage emissions that are not curbed by technological innovations or sustainable fuels. Under CORSIA, national operators must offset unavoidable carbon dioxide emissions using carbon market units.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, affirmed the UAE's commitment to global emission reduction goals, underscoring the nation's support for ICAO since 2010. Highlighted is the recent 'Dubai Framework for Aviation Fuel' initiative, targeting a 5% emission reduction by 2030. The platform automates data processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors.