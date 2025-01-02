BNP's Mintoo Urges Reform Roadmap and Fair Elections in Bangladesh

Abdul Awal Mintoo, a key figure in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has issued a strong call for immediate, free, and fair elections in Bangladesh. As a former leader of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mintoo urged the government, led by Muhammad Yunus, to engage with other political parties to establish a clear roadmap for essential reforms.

Addressing the need for reforms, Mintoo referred to BNP's prior efforts, such as the Vision 2030 paper released seven years ago, which pinpointed several reform areas. Despite earlier consultations with various political parties, these crucial reforms remain unaddressed by the government.

Mintoo outlined that the BNP initially proposed twenty-seven-point reforms during previous agitations, later expanding to thirty-one after broad discussions with other political groups. He stressed that different types of reforms—be it institutional, constitutional, or economic—require public support. Consequently, the current non-partisan government must engage other political entities to prioritize these reforms and communicate a timeline for implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)