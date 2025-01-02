Left Menu

BNP's Mintoo Urges Reform Roadmap and Fair Elections in Bangladesh

Abdul Awal Mintoo, Vice-Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, calls for immediate, free, and fair elections in Bangladesh. He emphasizes the need for the government to engage with all political parties and establish a timeline for critical reforms, highlighting previously outlined proposals for improvement in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 08:57 IST
BNP's Mintoo Urges Reform Roadmap and Fair Elections in Bangladesh
Abdul Awal Mintoo, Vice-Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Former President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Abdul Awal Mintoo, a key figure in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has issued a strong call for immediate, free, and fair elections in Bangladesh. As a former leader of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mintoo urged the government, led by Muhammad Yunus, to engage with other political parties to establish a clear roadmap for essential reforms.

Addressing the need for reforms, Mintoo referred to BNP's prior efforts, such as the Vision 2030 paper released seven years ago, which pinpointed several reform areas. Despite earlier consultations with various political parties, these crucial reforms remain unaddressed by the government.

Mintoo outlined that the BNP initially proposed twenty-seven-point reforms during previous agitations, later expanding to thirty-one after broad discussions with other political groups. He stressed that different types of reforms—be it institutional, constitutional, or economic—require public support. Consequently, the current non-partisan government must engage other political entities to prioritize these reforms and communicate a timeline for implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025