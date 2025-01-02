Left Menu

UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour Offers Heartfelt Condolences

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his condolences to Humaid Hamad Dalmouk Al Dhaheri and family at Al Khabeesi Council, Al Ain, on the passing of Amina Mohammed Khalifa Al Dhaheri. He asked for God's mercy for the deceased and strength for her family.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a solemn gesture, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE, extended his heartfelt condolences to Humaid Hamad Dalmouk Al Dhaheri on the passing of his wife, Amina Mohammed Khalifa Al Dhaheri.

The condolence visit took place at Al Khabeesi Council in Al Ain, where Sheikh Mansour also comforted the deceased's sons—Hamad, Suhail, Ahmed, Saeed, Nasser, and Dhafer.

Expressing deep sympathy, Sheikh Mansour prayed for God's mercy on the departed soul and asked for strength and patience for her grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

