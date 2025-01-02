Yoav Gallant Resigns: A Journey from Defense Minister to Knesset Departure
Former Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, submitted his resignation from the Knesset, citing 45 years of public service. He criticizes the government's controversial conscription law, arguing it undermines Israel's defense needs, and vows to continue fighting for his ideological beliefs within the Likud party.
Yoav Gallant, Israel's ousted Defense Minister, has officially resigned from the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, after a notable 45-year career in public service. Gallant announced his departure in a social media post, emphasizing the significance of pausing to assess and strategize in both battlefields and public service.
In his resignation letter, Gallant reaffirmed his allegiance to the Likud party, expressing faith in its principles and members. He vowed to continue advocating for its national, ideological, and Zionist tenets, indicating that his political journey is far from over.
Gallant voiced strong opposition to a new conscription bill introduced by the government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, which he argues threatens Israel's security. The bill proposes exemptions for ultra-Orthodox youth, a move Gallant cannot support, highlighting a critical rift within the government since his dismissal last November.
