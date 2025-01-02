Left Menu

Yoav Gallant Resigns: A Journey from Defense Minister to Knesset Departure

Former Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, submitted his resignation from the Knesset, citing 45 years of public service. He criticizes the government's controversial conscription law, arguing it undermines Israel's defense needs, and vows to continue fighting for his ideological beliefs within the Likud party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:04 IST
Yoav Gallant Resigns: A Journey from Defense Minister to Knesset Departure
Israel's sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (File Photo/@yoavgallant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Yoav Gallant, Israel's ousted Defense Minister, has officially resigned from the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, after a notable 45-year career in public service. Gallant announced his departure in a social media post, emphasizing the significance of pausing to assess and strategize in both battlefields and public service.

In his resignation letter, Gallant reaffirmed his allegiance to the Likud party, expressing faith in its principles and members. He vowed to continue advocating for its national, ideological, and Zionist tenets, indicating that his political journey is far from over.

Gallant voiced strong opposition to a new conscription bill introduced by the government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, which he argues threatens Israel's security. The bill proposes exemptions for ultra-Orthodox youth, a move Gallant cannot support, highlighting a critical rift within the government since his dismissal last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025