Controversy Unfolds: Former ISKCON Leader Denied Bail Amidst Protests in Bangladesh

The Chattogram court denied bail to former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das amidst rising tensions in Bangladesh. Protests erupted following his arrest over sedition charges, leading to violent clashes and further arrests. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed concerns over the escalating violence and attacks on minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:44 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Former ISKCON Leader Denied Bail Amidst Protests in Bangladesh
Chinmoy Krishna Das, Arrested ISKCON Leader (File Image: @hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI
The Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Court has denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former leader of ISKCON, amid heightened security during the hearing today. The decision came after 30 minutes of deliberations by Judge Md Saiful Islam.

Eleven Supreme Court lawyers, led by Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, were ready to argue for Das's bail. Bhattacharjee informed The Daily Star that his participation was under the banner of Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, having received authorization to proceed with the case.

Status of the legal proceedings dates to December 3, 2024, when the court set the bail hearing for January 2. Protests erupted following Das's November 25 arrest on charges of sedition, leading to violent clashes and additional arrests, resulting in the death of a lawyer.

Adding tension, two monks from ISKCON were detained after visiting Das. Rioters vandalized an ISKCON center, according to the organization. The Ministry of External Affairs has raised concerns over increasing violence and attacks on minorities, urging Dhaka to address extremist rhetoric.

