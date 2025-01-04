Left Menu

US NSA Jake Sullivan to Strengthen Indo-US Ties in Upcoming India Visit

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India on January 5-6 to discuss critical issues with Indian officials. His agenda includes meetings with NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar, focusing on space, defense, and strategic technology cooperation, and a visit to IIT Delhi to bolster innovation ties.

US National Security Advisor (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India on January 5-6, engaging in high-level dialogues with key Indian figures, including NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as confirmed by the White House on Saturday.

Sullivan's discussions with Doval will encompass a broad range of topics, such as space exploration, defense strategies, strategic technology cooperation, and shared security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, according to US National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett.

During his trip, Sullivan will also visit the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. There, he aims to meet young Indian entrepreneurs and deliver a speech on the collaborative strides made under the U.S.-India Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) initiative, further strengthening the countries' innovation alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

