US NSA Jake Sullivan to Strengthen Indo-US Ties in Upcoming India Visit

The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India on January 5-6, engaging in high-level dialogues with key Indian figures, including NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as confirmed by the White House on Saturday.

Sullivan's discussions with Doval will encompass a broad range of topics, such as space exploration, defense strategies, strategic technology cooperation, and shared security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region, according to US National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett.

During his trip, Sullivan will also visit the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. There, he aims to meet young Indian entrepreneurs and deliver a speech on the collaborative strides made under the U.S.-India Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) initiative, further strengthening the countries' innovation alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)