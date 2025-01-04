Left Menu

ADSCC Sets Global Benchmark With Virus-Free Clinical-Grade Stem Cells

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has pioneered clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) in the Middle East using a proprietary, virus-free approach. This advancement enhances precision medicine and offers new hope for treating diseases like Parkinson's and diabetes while setting a safety benchmark in global regenerative medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:50 IST
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a landmark achievement for regenerative medicine, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has successfully engineered clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that comply with international standards for clinical use. By employing a virus-free proprietary method, this breakthrough positions ADSCC as a leader in precision cell therapy, eliminating complications linked to genetic modification.

This pioneering triumph, a first in the Middle East, not only fortifies Abu Dhabi's standing as a research hub but also paves the way for autologous, patient-specific therapies. iPSCs derived from adult cells can transform into various cell types, providing tailor-made therapies that minimize immune rejection risks, potentially transforming the treatment landscape for neurodegenerative and chronic diseases.

With this innovation, ADSCC ensures enhanced control over quality and accessibility of therapeutic applications locally, aligning with UAE's vision of becoming a global healthcare innovator. Professor Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, emphasized that this significant step marks the commencement of offering transformative treatments to patients in Abu Dhabi, as the center continues to advance stem cell research and personalized healthcare solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

