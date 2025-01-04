Left Menu

Hatta Running Championship: A Celebration of Sport and Scenic Beauty

The Hatta Running Championship returns on January 4, featuring competitive events across several categories and attracting over 1,000 participants. This event, part of the Hatta Winter initiative, aims to boost tourism and bolster local economic benefits by showcasing Hatta's scenic landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:30 IST
Hatta Running Championship: A Celebration of Sport and Scenic Beauty
Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Hatta Running Championship makes a grand return on January 4 under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Hatta Club. Organized by the Hatta Sports, Cultural and Social Club in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and the Hatta Winter Festival committee, this year's event has attracted more than 1,000 participants from around the world.

As part of the Hatta Winter initiative, the championship, with Dubai Sports Council as a vital partner, features competitions in eight categories. These include diverse categories such as the Emirati men's category and an open category for a challenging 8 km race, and various distances for Emirati women, youth, and children, ensuring broad-based participation.

The championship offers AED100,000 in prizes and highlights Hatta's breathtaking landscapes, with all races culminating at the scenic Leem Lake. This event aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, focusing on enhancing tourism, encouraging private sector development, and hosting sporting events to benefit local communities economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025