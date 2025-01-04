Hatta Running Championship: A Celebration of Sport and Scenic Beauty

The Hatta Running Championship makes a grand return on January 4 under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Hatta Club. Organized by the Hatta Sports, Cultural and Social Club in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council and the Hatta Winter Festival committee, this year's event has attracted more than 1,000 participants from around the world.

As part of the Hatta Winter initiative, the championship, with Dubai Sports Council as a vital partner, features competitions in eight categories. These include diverse categories such as the Emirati men's category and an open category for a challenging 8 km race, and various distances for Emirati women, youth, and children, ensuring broad-based participation.

The championship offers AED100,000 in prizes and highlights Hatta's breathtaking landscapes, with all races culminating at the scenic Leem Lake. This event aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, focusing on enhancing tourism, encouraging private sector development, and hosting sporting events to benefit local communities economically.

