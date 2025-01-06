Left Menu

Indian Student Faces Alleged Bias at Prestigious UK University

Satyam Surana, an Indian student at the London School of Economics, decries alleged bias and discrimination against his Hindu identity during university elections. Accusing the institution of ignoring evidence, Surana argues that campuses are steeped in pro-left ideologies, suppressing opposing views under the guise of free expression.

Updated: 06-01-2025 16:39 IST
Indian Student Faces Alleged Bias at Prestigious UK University
Indian student in UK, Satyam Surana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Satyam Surana, an Indian student pursuing an LLM at the London School of Economics, has accused the university of bias and mishandling his case during recent college elections. He alleges that the institution ignored substantial evidence of hate campaigns against him, labeling the inquiry process as unfair and biased.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Surana claimed that his attempts to bring forward evidence were dismissed by the university authorities, who justified derogatory actions against him as being within the limits of 'freedom of expression.' Despite presenting screenshots and other evidence, his claims were deemed 'insufficient.'

Surana expressed concern over a broader issue, suggesting that major universities are overtaken by left-leaning ideologies that stifle diverse voices, particularly those of students with Hindu identities. He argued that institutions must reconcile these biases to uphold true freedom of speech and respect for diverse ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

