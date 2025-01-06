US-India Dialogue: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

In a significant diplomatic engagement, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan on Monday. The discussions focused on reviewing the advancements in high-level dialogue between the two nations, spanning areas such as defense, cyber, and maritime security.

According to a joint press release, Sullivan briefed the Indian side on updates to U.S. missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime, aimed at bolstering commercial space cooperation with India. Reflecting the growing strategic partnership, Sullivan announced efforts to delist Indian nuclear entities, facilitating civil nuclear cooperation and boosting resilient clean energy supply chains.

The meeting also highlighted the Indo-U.S. Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, introduced by leaders at the 2022 Quad Summit. The initiative has driven initiatives in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence to defense and space. Sullivan emphasized that his visit to India marks his last trip as NSA and expressed optimism about strengthening technological cooperation in the years ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)