Trudeau Faces Internal Pressure as Unpopularity Surges

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a critical address at 10:45 AM local time from Rideau Cottage. The announcement, reported by CBC News, comes at a fraught moment for Trudeau, as his political standing is challenged by a caucus revolt and declining public support, according to public opinion polls.

The Globe and Mail reveals that Trudeau is under pressure to make his announcement ahead of a crucial national caucus meeting on Wednesday, in an effort to avoid the perception that his own MPs are pushing him out. Alberta Liberal George Chahal emerges as a favored interim leader, poised to stabilize the party amid the turbulent political climate.

The Liberal Party faces pivotal decisions: either appointing an interim leader based on national caucus recommendations or rapidly organizing a leadership contest. Expert opinions question the feasibility of proroguing Parliament under current circumstances. Meanwhile, the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, hold a substantial polling advantage, underscoring Trudeau's waning support, as more voices within Canadian politics, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, call for his resignation.

