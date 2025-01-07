Global Outcry reignites for Uyghur Activist's Freedom on His Birthday

On his birthday, Ekpar Asat, the visionary behind the Uyghur-focused platform Baghdax, remains imprisoned in China's detention centers, emblematic of the government's severe actions against the Uyghur Muslim populace in Xinjiang. Human rights attorney Rayhan E Asat, Ekpar's sister, fervently reiterated her demands for his release, underscoring the persistent international outrage over his ongoing detention since 2016.

Using platform X, Rayhan passionately spotlighted her brother's continued plight, pointing out that despite a UN ruling categorizing his imprisonment as arbitrary, he has yet to see freedom. Her heartfelt message resonated with many, "As each day passes, he clings to the hope of justice. This year, I envision his liberty," she asserted, urging the global community to echo her calls for his release.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom links Ekpar's arrest to his return from a US leadership program. He was accused of "inciting ethnic hatred," although trial details remain ambiguous. Reflecting on this, World Uyghur Congress Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas drew comparisons between Ekpar and his own sister Gulshan Abbas, also unjustly held.

Abbas commented on X, "Ekpar's detention epitomizes the fate of countless Uyghurs," expressing a shared hope for a time when Uyghur captives, including Ekpar, may find freedom. Such detentions highlight the broader campaign of suppression in Xinjiang. Allegations leveled against the Chinese state range from arbitrary imprisonment to forced assimilation schemes, accusations that encompass a spectrum of human rights violations.

While Beijing defends its approach as necessary for countering extremism and ensuring national stability, international watchdogs and governments warn of severe ethnic persecution, including accusations of genocide and abuse. This situation has intensified calls for justice, accentuating the friction between global human rights advocacy and China's domestic strategies.

Ekpar Asat's experience starkly reflects the broader adversity suffered by Uyghur Muslims under Beijing's oversight, inciting activism and calls for international intervention and justice. (Source: ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)