UKPNP Leader Condemns PoJK PM's Call for Jihad as Threat to Global Peace

Sajid Hussain, leader of the United Kashmir People's National Party, has issued a stern rebuke to Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain was responding to Haq's public call for jihad, which he labeled as a severe threat to regional and global peace, calling it dangerous incitement.

In a video message, Hussain criticized Haq's statements as extremist, highlighting a harmful drift away from diplomatic conventions. He emphasized that framing such views as part of the Kashmir issue is a dangerous deviation from diplomatic norms and a direct incitement to violence, posing significant threats.

The UKPNP leader pointed out that this rhetoric contradicts Pakistan's obligations under the United Nations Charter. He noted Pakistan has been elected as a non-permanent UN Security Council member and will chair it soon, which imposes responsibilities inconsistent with promoting regional unrest.

Hussain warned that these statements could compromise Pakistan's international credibility and diplomatic relations. He stressed the need for accountability, urging global institutions to take serious action against the spread of extremist views.

He called on the international community, including the UN and FATF, to recognize the implications of such rhetoric and respond appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)