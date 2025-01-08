Left Menu

Human Rights Advocate Urges Elon Musk to Champion Uyghur Cause

Rayhan E Asat, a human rights lawyer, has appealed to Elon Musk for help in raising awareness about her brother, Ekpar Asat, detained by Chinese authorities. Ekpar, a Uyghur tech entrepreneur, was arrested in 2016 amid China's crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, prompting international condemnation.

Rayhan E Asat, a prominent human rights attorney, has issued a public appeal to Elon Musk, urging the billionaire entrepreneur to leverage his influence to advocate for her brother, Ekpar Asat, who remains incarcerated by Chinese authorities. Through a recent message on platform X, Rayhan solicited support from her followers to pressure Musk, renowned for his stand on free speech and innovation, to lend his voice to her brother's case.

Ekpar Asat, detained since 2016, is a notable figure among the countless Uyghur Muslims targeted in China's contentious Xinjiang region campaign. His arrest, following his return from a U.S. leadership program, was on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred," although trial details remain obscure. This case has provoked international outcry, underscoring the Chinese regime's crackdown on Uyghur intellectuals and civil rights advocates.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has highlighted Ekpar Asat's detention as part of China's broader strategy to suppress Uyghur dissent. His family faces challenges obtaining updates on his status, embodying the broader injustice of his confinement. Prior to his arrest, Ekpar was a celebrated entrepreneur, known for a social media platform that championed Uyghur culture, until it was shuttered post his disappearance.

Rayhan's call to Musk signifies the mounting demand for global tech icons to denounce human rights breaches in China. She questioned Musk's potential ability to reconcile his free speech advocacy with the treatment of Uyghur dissidents, and urged for decisive actions towards Ekpar's freedom. Uyghur Hjelp has also reported the detention of numerous Uyghur intellectuals, including figures like Halmurat Ghopur and Abbas Eset, further highlighting the extensive reach of Chinese suppression. (ANI)

