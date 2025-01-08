Intensive Study Reveals Alarming Facts About Lung Cancer in Israel

In a significant revelation, a study released by Israel's Health Ministry underscores smoking as the primary risk factor for lung cancer, affirming its critical influence both actively and passively. The report advocates for ongoing efforts to curb smoking rates to prevent further lung cancer cases, despite a general decrease in mortality stats over recent years.

Covering the period from 1996 to 2021, the comprehensive study by the National Center for Disease Control recorded 2,907 new lung cancer cases in 2021, highlighting a gender disparity: 60.3% of diagnoses were men, and 39.7% women. Alarmingly, lung cancer claimed 1,875 lives in the same year, with tobacco use linked to 80-90% of cases. The report also pointed out that lung cancer predominantly affects those over 55, stressing age and demographic variations.

Further data indicates a decline in lung cancer rates among Jewish men by 3.5% from 2016 to 2021, while rates for Jewish women remained stable. Conversely, Arab men exhibited stable rates with high incidences, whereas Arab women had the lowest rates across all groups. Improved survival and decreased mortality rates were noted, particularly among Jewish populations, though Arab women saw little change in mortality figures, indicating the urgent need for targeted public health interventions.

