PM Modi's Speech at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sparks Praise for Odisha

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed gratitude for the focus on her state. She highlighted the unique aspects of Odisha mentioned in the speech, stating that the Prime Minister's concern for the diaspora's safety strengthens their sense of family.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also voiced thanks to Modi, noting the recognition of Odisha's rich culture and the central government's efforts in organizing the event. The Ministry of External Affairs played a crucial role, leading to widespread appreciation of their hospitality during the gathering.

Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram noted the encouraging impact of the speech, expecting it to boost investments and inspire local leaders. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan praised Modi's connection with the 35 million-strong diaspora, viewing them as 'Rajdoots' or ambassadors, highlighting India's elevated global reputation.

